'Stranger Things' finale smashes Netflix records, even with mixed reviews

All seasons trending—and a behind-the-scenes treat is coming

The buzz around the finale pushed the new season into Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular English TV list at No. 9, while earlier seasons also climbed the weekly English TV list (with Season 1 even hitting No. 3 for the week).

This marks six weeks straight where all Stranger Things seasons held top spots.

If you're curious about what went into making that final season, a behind-the-scenes documentary drops January 12, 2026!