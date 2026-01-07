Next Article
'Stranger Things' finale smashes Netflix records, even with mixed reviews
Stranger Things wrapped up with its feature-length finale, The Rightside Up, dropping on December 31, 2025.
Even though fans were split on the episode, it pulled in a massive 31.5 million views over the week—breaking Netflix's New Year's Day record and topping the English TV charts that week.
All seasons trending—and a behind-the-scenes treat is coming
The buzz around the finale pushed the new season into Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular English TV list at No. 9, while earlier seasons also climbed the weekly English TV list (with Season 1 even hitting No. 3 for the week).
This marks six weeks straight where all Stranger Things seasons held top spots.
If you're curious about what went into making that final season, a behind-the-scenes documentary drops January 12, 2026!