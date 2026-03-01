BRIT Awards 2026: Full list of winners
What's the story
The 2026 BRIT Awards took place on Saturday night (local time) at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, UK. The event was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and broadcast live on ITV1. Olivia Dean emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her album The Art of Loving. Wolf Alice was named Group of the Year. Here are the other winners.
Other winners
Sam Fender, Lola Young among winners
Sam Fender won Song of the Year for Rein Me In, a collaboration with Dean. The International Artist of the Year award went to Rosalia. The International Group of the Year was awarded to Geese, while Rose & Bruno Mars's APT. won International Song of the Year. The Breakthrough Artist award was claimed by Lola Young.
Other awards
Best Pop Act, Best Dance Act
Fender also won Best Alternative/Rock Act, while Dean won Best Pop Act. Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act went to Dave, Sault clinched Best R&B Act, and Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax won Best Dance Act. Jacob Alon took home the Critics' Choice honor.
Highlights
Special awards and performances
Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mark Ronson received the Outstanding Contribution to Music award. Other special honorees included Noel Gallagher as Songwriter of the Year and PinkPantheress as Producer of the Year. The night also featured performances by Dean, Ronson, Wolf Alice, Rosalia, HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI), Alex Warren and Sombr. A tribute performance for Osbourne was also held.