Britney Spears sells her entire music catalog 

Pop icon Britney Spears has sold her entire music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, a deal that was finalized on December 30, 2025, according to TMZ. The acquisition includes hits like Baby One More Time, Circus, and Womanizer, among others. While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest it is comparable to Justin Bieber 's $200 million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023.

Catalog details What all is included in the deal The deal reportedly includes most of Spears's nine studio albums, starting with her diamond-certified debut Baby One More Time in 1999 and ending with Glory in 2016. This also includes several of her iconic songs, including Oops!... I Did It Again, (You Drive Me) Crazy, Lucky, I'm a Slave 4 U, Gimme More, Hold It Against Me, and Till The World Ends among others.

Future plans Primary Wave will likely keep Spears's 'sound' alive Primary Wave, known for its strategic management of high-profile music catalogs, is expected to keep the "Spears sound" alive. This means that her classic tracks will likely continue to be used in media and licensing, ensuring her legacy stays relevant in the pop landscape. The deal also places Spears in a league with other artists who have sold their music catalogs recently, such as Shakira, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen.

