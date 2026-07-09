This 'Pitt' actor self-submitted for Emmy and bagged a nomination!
What's the story
Actor Brittany Allen has bagged her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Pitt. Her character, Roxie Hamler, is a terminally ill mother whose storyline was cut down to seven episodes, making her eligible for the Guest Actress (Drama Series) category instead of Supporting Actress. Notably, Allen self-submitted for the award after HBO left her off their contender list, a move that paid off!
Role evolution
Hamler's storyline was initially a 6-episode arc, then expanded
Allen's role as Hamler in The Pitt was initially a six-episode arc, which later expanded to eight scripted episodes. However, the final episode, Hamler's death scene, was cut, leaving Allen with seven aired episodes instead of eight. This change kept her in the guest actress category rather than moving her to supporting. "When I saw that they just had her pass away off camera, first of all, I thought that was a beautiful decision creatively," she told Variety.
Industry insight
Allen self-submitted for the Emmy after HBO snubbed her
Upon learning that HBO had not included her in their 14-strong list of Emmy contenders, Allen decided to submit herself instead. "It wasn't dramatic," she told Variety. "You don't take it personally. You see the facts and decide what you want to do with them." Her decision proved successful as she received a nomination. This is not the first time Allen has self-submitted; she won a Daytime Emmy after doing so for All My Children in 2010!
Show's success
'The Pitt' leads all shows with 25 Emmy nominations
The Pitt led all television series with 25 Emmy nominations this year, including nine self-submissions. The show also saw Noah Wyle bagging three nominations for acting, directing, and producing. In the Guest Actress (Drama Series), Allen will compete against co-stars Tal Anderson (Dr. King's sister Becca) and Tina Ivlev (Ilana, who survives sexual assault), both of whom were submitted by HBO. "There was no conversation amongst those of us who self-submitted...but I'm happy to be in their company," Allen added.