This 'Pitt' actor self-submitted for Emmy and bagged a nomination!

Industry insight

Allen self-submitted for the Emmy after HBO snubbed her

Upon learning that HBO had not included her in their 14-strong list of Emmy contenders, Allen decided to submit herself instead. "It wasn't dramatic," she told Variety. "You don't take it personally. You see the facts and decide what you want to do with them." Her decision proved successful as she received a nomination. This is not the first time Allen has self-submitted; she won a Daytime Emmy after doing so for All My Children in 2010!