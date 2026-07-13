'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Josh Grisetti (44) dies by suicide

Community reaction

McClure mourned Grisetti's death in a lengthy post

McClure, who starred alongside Grisetti in Something Rotten! on Broadway and its national tour, expressed his disbelief at the news. "I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this." He described Grisetti's loss as a "cataclysmic" one that would leave communities around the world changed forever.