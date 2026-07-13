'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Josh Grisetti (44) dies by suicide
What's the story
Josh Grisetti, a Broadway actor and television performer known for his roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Something Rotten!, and It Shoulda Been You, died by suicide at the age of 44. The news was confirmed by his friend and co-star Rob McClure on Sunday. "It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," wrote McClure in an emotional Instagram post.
Community reaction
McClure mourned Grisetti's death in a lengthy post
McClure, who starred alongside Grisetti in Something Rotten! on Broadway and its national tour, expressed his disbelief at the news. "I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this." He described Grisetti's loss as a "cataclysmic" one that would leave communities around the world changed forever.
Career highlights
Looking at Grisetti's Broadway career
Grisetti was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Southwest Virginia. He graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts in 2000 with a diploma in drama and from Boston Conservatory in 2004 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. His Broadway credits include Broadway Bound, Camelot (concert), and Off-Broadway productions such as Rent, Peter and the Starcatcher, Enter Laughing, Red Eye of Love, Candida, and After the Ball.
TV appearances
His work on television
Grisetti is best remembered for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where he appeared in eight episodes. Earlier, he starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofia Vergara in ABC's short-lived sitcom The Knights of Prosperity (2007). He also had guest roles on shows like Nurse Jackie and The Good Fight.
Legacy
Grisetti was also a dedicated teacher
Apart from acting, Grisetti was also a dedicated teacher. He served as the head of the Musical Theatre program at California State University, Fullerton, after teaching acting, musical theater and the business of theater at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University. Just days before his death, he posted on Instagram about leaving his directing duties for Legally Blonde: The Musical at Italy's Trentino Music Festival "for personal reasons." He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.
Mental health
If you are struggling, help is available
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).