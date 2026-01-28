Brooklyn Beckham's wedding planner reacts to drama with Victoria, David

Celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey, who briefly worked on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding, said he was surprised by the couple's recent public feud with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham . Brooklyn recently accused his mother of "hijacking" his first dance with Peltz and pressuring him to "sign away the right to my name." Bailey called these allegations shocking as he had seen no signs of unrest during the planning process.

Planner's perspective Bailey described Brooklyn as a 'nice, gentle guy' Bailey told Page Six, "It surprises me that he is taking this stand against his parents." "That's not the Brooklyn I met, as far as him being this nice, gentle guy." "I can tell you about my experience with Brooklyn. While we were planning...he was very much involved." "There was never any tension." For Peltz, he said, "I don't remember her being bossy. I remember a lot of affection between them."

Wedding details Bailey's work with Brooklyn and Peltz Bailey, who has worked with several high-profile clients, including Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey, was hired in April 2021 to plan Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding. He worked with the couple over Zoom or at Peltz's family home in Palm Beach, but did not have contact with the Beckham family. Bailey had to step away from the project 11 months later due to an overbooked schedule.

Engagement planning Bailey also planned Beckham and Peltz's engagement party In addition to the wedding, Bailey also planned Beckham and Peltz's engagement party. He had previously told Page Six that the Peltz family was "lovely" and that "Nicola was great." Meanwhile, earlier a source told Page Six that the Beckhams are worried for their son amid the public feud. "At this point, the Peltzes are running things," the insider had alleged, "and you have a family that is devastated, worried, and concerned for their son."

