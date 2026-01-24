Wedding DJ recalls Brooklyn Beckham's 'awkward' dance with Victoria Beckham

The DJ who played at Brooklyn Beckham 's wedding has spoken about the "awkward" moment when the groom danced with his mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham . DJ Fat Tony aka Tony Marnoch, told ITV's This Morning that the situation was uncomfortable for everyone present. This comes after Beckham recently made explosive claims about his parents on social media. In his statement, he claimed that Victoria "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

Clarification 'There was no slutdropping...' Marnoch clarified, "There was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action." The DJ also revealed that pop star Marc Anthony called Beckham to the stage for a special performance during the wedding reception. "The next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola Peltz to go up and do the first dance." But then, Anthony allegedly called Victoria onto the stage, leaving Beckham upset.

Awkward dance The dance left everyone feeling 'awkward' Further detailing the event, Marnoch said, "Victoria goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife." "Then Nicola leaves the room, crying her eyes out. Brooklyn is stuck there on stage." "And then they do this dance, and Marc Anthony's going, 'Put your hands on your mother's hips'. It was a Latin thing." "The whole situation was very awkward."

Advertisement

Post-wedding discussion Marnoch's account of the post-wedding brunch The following day's brunch was "the most awkward part of it all" as guests discussed the previous night's events. Marnoch said, "Everything that had gone on at the wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning." He added that Beckham and Peltz left the event feeling "devastated," but emphasized that this dance incident is just a small part of a larger issue within their family.

Advertisement