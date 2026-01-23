Brooklyn-Nicola 'thrilled' with response to statement accusing David-Victoria
What's the story
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly "thrilled" with the public's reaction to their recent criticism of his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. An insider close to the couple told The Sun that they feel a sense of relief after speaking out about issues they've been dealing with for years. The source added that the couple is happy with the support they've received from fans.
Emotional relief
Beckham-Peltz couple feels 'massive weight' lifted off them
The source further revealed that the couple feels like a "massive weight has been lifted off them." They added, "It's been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests, which they've been bottling up for years." "This has just made things even clearer to him; he wants nothing more to do with his parents."
Public display
Beckham-Peltz couple spotted amid family feud
Despite the ongoing family feud, Beckham and Peltz were seen enjoying a romantic beach walk in Malibu, California. The couple appeared unfazed by the tension between them and his parents as they displayed affection for each other. This comes after Beckham's accusation, which read, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."
Family dispute
Beckham's allegations against parents and request for privacy
In his statement, Beckham said, "I do not want to reconcile with my family." He also alleged that Victoria tried to sabotage Peltz's wedding dress at the last minute and hijacked their wedding dance with a "deeply hurtful" stunt. Last June, it was reported that Beckham had decided to go "no contact" with his parents and later asked them to only communicate through his attorney.