Brooklyn-Nicola 'thrilled' with response to statement accusing David-Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly "thrilled" with the public's reaction to their recent criticism of his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham . An insider close to the couple told The Sun that they feel a sense of relief after speaking out about issues they've been dealing with for years. The source added that the couple is happy with the support they've received from fans.

Emotional relief Beckham-Peltz couple feels 'massive weight' lifted off them The source further revealed that the couple feels like a "massive weight has been lifted off them." They added, "It's been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests, which they've been bottling up for years." "This has just made things even clearer to him; he wants nothing more to do with his parents."

Public display Beckham-Peltz couple spotted amid family feud Despite the ongoing family feud, Beckham and Peltz were seen enjoying a romantic beach walk in Malibu, California. The couple appeared unfazed by the tension between them and his parents as they displayed affection for each other. This comes after Beckham's accusation, which read, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

Advertisement