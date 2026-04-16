Brooks returns with 'Spaceballs: The New One' after CinemaCon buzz

Moranis confirmed, Pullman expected back

Rick Moranis is stepping back into his iconic role as Dark Helmet, and Bill Pullman is expected to return as Lone Starr.

Josh Gad teased the project in 2024 before Brooks made it official last year.

Like the original, this sequel pokes fun at legendary sci-fi franchises (think Star Wars vibes).

A full trailer is coming soon: get ready for some classic parody fun!