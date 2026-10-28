Brosnan and Mirren return in 'MobLand' season 2 this September
Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are back as crime couple Conrad and Maeve Harrigan in MobLand Season two, which dropped this September.
The new season dives into their struggles with family drama and outside threats. Plus, Conrad is dealing with a tough health diagnosis while Maeve is busy expanding her influence.
Brosnan summed it up by saying he's "having the time of my life" playing Conrad.
Ritchie directs, Hardy joins 'MobLand'
With Guy Ritchie directing and Tom Hardy joining the cast, this season goes deeper into what makes these characters tick.
Mirren describes Conrad as "haunted by the past," bringing extra layers to the story. Mirren enjoyed breaking away from her usual historical roles for something more creative.
Despite rumors about alleged tensions between Tom Hardy and the show's producers, Paramount says a third season is on the way, with Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren set to return to the cast.