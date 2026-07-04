Brown jokes about Bond role, praises 'Enola Holmes' co-star Partridge
Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown, known for the Enola Holmes franchise, recently joked about why she hasn't been considered for the James Bond role.
She also cheered on her co-star Louis Partridge, who's rumored to be in the running, saying, "There's no other person that could ever play him."
Brown champions women, eyes romance roles
Brown talked about how much fun she has working on Enola Holmes and spoke about her own belief in bringing more women to screen.
"It's very impactful and meaningful," she shared, adding that she believes in "bringing more women to screen, women that are capable and heroes in their own story."
She also said she's excited to try new genres like romance, showing she's ready to branch out from just action roles.