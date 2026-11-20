Bruno Mars's father Peter Hernandez dies at 74
What's the story
Global music sensation Bruno Mars (41) has announced the heartbreaking news of his father's passing. Peter Hernandez, who was 74, died recently. The musician shared a touching tribute on Instagram, featuring a black-and-white photograph of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed. "Last week I got to hug my father one last time," he wrote in the emotional post. Hernandez's cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.
Tribute
'He raised my 4 beautiful sisters...'
In his tribute, Mars wrote, "If you've ever seen me talk about him, I've always said that he's the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music."
"He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me."
"In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world and I will miss him everyday until we meet again."
"I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me."
Musical legacy
Mars on how his father shaped his musical journey
Mars has previously spoken about how his father shaped his musical journey.
"My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid," he told Latina magazine in 2017.
"He's an old-school working musician, so that's where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father."
Family background
Hernandez was a professional musician
Mars's father was a professional musician who moved from Brooklyn to Hawaii in the 1970s.
He met Mars's mother, Bernadette San Pedro Hernandez, a singer and hula dancer, there.
The couple raised their children in a musical environment and even performed together as a family band called The Love Notes.