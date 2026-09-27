Brunson makes Knicks history hosting 'Saturday Night Live' premiere
Entertainment
Jalen Brunson just made Knicks history by hosting Saturday Night Live for the season 52 premiere on September 26.
He kicked things off with a lighthearted monolog, even joking about Madison Square Garden's big summer after Taylor and Travis got married there in July.
Brunson joins Jordan and James
Brunson joins NBA legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James as SNL hosts and is only the third New York sports star to do it after former Giants great Eli Manning and Yankees hall of famer Derek Jeter.
His Knicks teammates, including Josh Hart, showed up to cheer him on. Some even joined him on stage.
Despite rough weather, fans lined up outside and got Levain cookies from Brunson's crew, making his debut a real feel-good moment for both sports and entertainment fans.