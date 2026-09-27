Brunson makes Knicks history hosting 'Saturday Night Live' premiere

Brunson joins NBA legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James as SNL hosts and is only the third New York sports star to do it after former Giants great Eli Manning and Yankees hall of famer Derek Jeter.

His Knicks teammates, including Josh Hart, showed up to cheer him on. Some even joined him on stage.

Despite rough weather, fans lined up outside and got Levain cookies from Brunson's crew, making his debut a real feel-good moment for both sports and entertainment fans.