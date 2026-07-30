Brynn Carnesecca, 21, crowned Miss American Fork, dies by suicide

A vigil at American Fork Amphitheater brought friends and family together to honor her memory with yellow outfits and heartfelt notes.

Brynn's mom shared, "She took her own precious life, but she is more than what happened to her."

Beyond pageants, Brynn was a talented pianist, journalist, and founder of Envelopes of Hope.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has raised nearly $27,000 as her cousin remembered her as "bright light in our family and community" who touched many lives.

The Miss American Fork organization described her as kind and compassionate; her family is receiving much love during this difficult time.