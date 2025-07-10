BTS begins work on 2026 comeback album in US Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

BTS is officially reuniting for their first group album since 2020, set to drop in spring 2026.

The members—Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—shared during a livestream that they'll be recording in the US and bringing everyone's creative ideas together now that their military service is done.