Next Article
BTS begins work on 2026 comeback album in US
BTS is officially reuniting for their first group album since 2020, set to drop in spring 2026.
The members—Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—shared during a livestream that they'll be recording in the US and bringing everyone's creative ideas together now that their military service is done.
Exciting times ahead for ARMY!
This comeback marks BTS's full return after years of solo projects and military duties.
Along with the new album, they're planning a huge world tour in 2026—their first big global concerts since 2022.
Plus, to keep fans hyped until then, a live album from their last tour drops July 18 featuring hits like Dynamite and Butter.