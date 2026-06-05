BTS now has 80M followers across 4 different platforms!

Annual festivities

BTS FESTA is back!

The 2026 BTS FESTA, which began on Thursday, June 4, with the release of Family Photo(s), is shaping up to be one of the most memorable celebrations in the group's history. The celebration marks the first BTS FESTA in three years, featuring all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, together.