BTS now has 80M followers across 4 different platforms!
What's the story
BTS has made history by becoming the first and only artist to surpass 80 million followers on four major digital platforms simultaneously. The group achieved this milestone just days ahead of their 13th debut anniversary on June 13. Their official Spotify account currently has 86.2 million followers, while their YouTube channel has over 84.6 million subscribers.
Digital dominance
BTS's presence on other platforms
BTS has also amassed 80.3 million followers on Instagram and officially crossed the 80 million mark on TikTok. The achievement comes following the group's reunion after completing their mandatory military service. The group released their album ARIRANG and are currently on a world tour with 81 shows and 34 cities.
Annual festivities
BTS FESTA is back!
The 2026 BTS FESTA, which began on Thursday, June 4, with the release of Family Photo(s), is shaping up to be one of the most memorable celebrations in the group's history. The celebration marks the first BTS FESTA in three years, featuring all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, together.