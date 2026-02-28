BTS's Jungkook hints at receiving death threats in viral video

BTS member Jungkook has left his fans worried after he hinted at receiving death threats during a recent live stream on Weverse. The now-deleted session saw the singer venting about several frustrations, even claiming that some people "want to kill" him. On Thursday, the singer went live at around 3:40am KST. The 88-minute session featured him drinking alcohol and singing with friends.

Live stream details 'There must be a lot of people who hate me' Although the broadcast has since been removed from the platform, a clip from the stream is going viral online, sparking intense discussions across social media. In the video, he reportedly said, "Honestly, there must be a lot of people who don't support me and don't like me and want to belittle me...and people who want to kill me." "There must be a lot of people who hate me. But so what? I don't care."

Artist's statement 'I don't care about the company anymore' The Chosun Daily translated Jungkook's statement, where he expressed frustration over what to be careful about during live broadcasts. "I don't know what to be careful about during live broadcasts. I just want to do it comfortably." "I turned it on because I wanted to do a live broadcast...I don't care about the company anymore. I'll just live doing whatever I want."

Advertisement

Fan reactions 'Jungkook seems deeply bothered about something' Fans and social media users swiftly took to various platforms, expressing concern and urging him to prioritise his health and well-being. One fan wrote, "K-media choosing to cover the idol smoking and drinking on live but not the fact that he said there are people who want to k*** him." Another commented, "Jungkook seems deeply bothered about something he can't publicly share. He sounds frustrated and quietly disappointed."

Advertisement