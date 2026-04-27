BTS returns and 'ARIRANG' remains in Billboard 200 top 10 Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

BTS is back as a full group, and their new album ARIRANG is already breaking records.

It's the first K-pop album ever to spend five straight weeks in the Billboard 200 top 10, debuting at No. 1 and now sitting at No. 4 as of April 26, 2026.

This comeback after military service really shows BTS still has a huge impact.