BTS returns and 'ARIRANG' remains in Billboard 200 top 10
Entertainment
BTS is back as a full group, and their new album ARIRANG is already breaking records.
It's the first K-pop album ever to spend five straight weeks in the Billboard 200 top 10, debuting at No. 1 and now sitting at No. 4 as of April 26, 2026.
This comeback after military service really shows BTS still has a huge impact.
'ARIRANG' sets Billboard Hanteo Spotify records
ARIRANG isn't just topping charts: it set a new record for Korean albums by staying at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for more than one week, sold nearly four million copies on day one (a Hanteo record), and became Spotify's most-streamed K-pop album in history.
The album also features big-name producers like Diplo and Ryan Tedder, highlighting how BTS keeps pushing their sound forward post-military.