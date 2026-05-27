BTS collaborates with Oreo for limited-edition cookies inspired by 'hotteok'

BTS has teamed up with the iconic cookie brand Oreo to create a limited-edition flavor inspired by hotteok, a traditional Korean brown sugar-filled pancake. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both parties as it comes just months after BTS's reunion on stage after nearly four years and its first concert together in almost four years. The new cookies will be available from June 1.

Cookie details About BTS-themed Oreo cookies The BTS-themed Oreo cookies will have a sweet creme filling designed to taste like hotteok, a popular Korean street snack. The cookie wafers will be purple, which is the color associated with BTS and its global fanbase, ARMY. Each cookie will also have one of 13 unique embossments created to celebrate the group's 13th anniversary.

Twitter Post See the announcement here call me biased but this is my OTP

OREO BTS Cookies hit shelves 6/8 pic.twitter.com/OIQUiOebDW — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 26, 2026

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Member insights BTS members on the collaboration BTS members shared their thoughts on the collaboration. Suga said in a statement, "We've been talking and working with OREO for a really long time, so I think the response is going to be really good." J-Hope added, "OREO is such a famous, sweet, and delicious cookie, you know. So honestly, I feel extremely, extremely honored." Jin explained, "We wanted to share with everyone the kinds of dessert flavors Koreans enjoy. It really tastes a lot like hotteok."

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