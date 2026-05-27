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Home / News / Entertainment News / BTS collaborates with Oreo for limited-edition cookies inspired by 'hotteok'
BTS collaborates with Oreo for limited-edition cookies inspired by 'hotteok'
The cookies will be available from June 1

BTS collaborates with Oreo for limited-edition cookies inspired by 'hotteok'

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 27, 2026
02:22 pm
What's the story

BTS has teamed up with the iconic cookie brand Oreo to create a limited-edition flavor inspired by hotteok, a traditional Korean brown sugar-filled pancake. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both parties as it comes just months after BTS's reunion on stage after nearly four years and its first concert together in almost four years. The new cookies will be available from June 1.

Cookie details

About BTS-themed Oreo cookies

The BTS-themed Oreo cookies will have a sweet creme filling designed to taste like hotteok, a popular Korean street snack. The cookie wafers will be purple, which is the color associated with BTS and its global fanbase, ARMY. Each cookie will also have one of 13 unique embossments created to celebrate the group's 13th anniversary.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Member insights

BTS members on the collaboration

BTS members shared their thoughts on the collaboration. Suga said in a statement, "We've been talking and working with OREO for a really long time, so I think the response is going to be really good." J-Hope added, "OREO is such a famous, sweet, and delicious cookie, you know. So honestly, I feel extremely, extremely honored." Jin explained, "We wanted to share with everyone the kinds of dessert flavors Koreans enjoy. It really tastes a lot like hotteok."

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Global launch

Global availability of BTS Oreo cookies

The limited-edition BTS Oreo cookies will launch in over 80 countries, marking one of Oreo's biggest celebrity-led global releases to date. This rollout far exceeds previous celebrity collaborations by the company. The special packaging for these cookies is inspired by Korean culture and street markets in Seoul, South Korea. Meanwhile, the band is currently on its Arirang World Tour.

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