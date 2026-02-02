Budget 2026: AVGC labs in schools, colleges to upskill students

₹250 crore allocated for youth skill-building in AVGC fields

The government has allocated ₹4,551.94 crore to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the Union Budget, with ₹250 crore focused on youth skill-building in AVGC fields.

The Game Developer Association of India welcomed the move, with Manish Agarwal calling the announcement "a landmark step" and saying they "strongly welcome this move" which will "significantly accelerate the growth of gaming, AVGC-XR, and interactive media careers."