Budget 2026: Content creator labs coming to schools, colleges
Big news for anyone into animation, gaming, or comics—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced that "content creator labs" are coming to 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.
Revealed during the Budget 2026 speech, this move aims to skill up two million students, and the Budget also cited a projection that the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) sector will require two million professionals by 2030.
Project is a collaboration with IICT
These labs will help students get hands-on experience with creative tech and prepare them for fast-growing careers.
The project is a team-up with Mumbai's Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and experts like Ananay Jain say it's a smart investment for India's creative future—helping young creators keep their ideas and success right here at home.