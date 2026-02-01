Budget 2026: Content creator labs coming to schools, colleges Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Big news for anyone into animation, gaming, or comics—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced that "content creator labs" are coming to 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

Revealed during the Budget 2026 speech, this move aims to skill up two million students, and the Budget also cited a projection that the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) sector will require two million professionals by 2030.