Rajpal Yadav case: Complainant clarifies situation, says 'loan not investment'

In a recent development in the long-standing ₹9 crore check-bounce case against actor Rajpal Yadav , businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal has clarified that the money he lent was a loan and not an investment. The dispute dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Agrawal for his movie Ata Pata Laapata.

Loan details 'There is no personal guarantee or check in an investment' Agrawal, representing M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, said the money was a loan with clear terms. "There is no personal guarantee or check in an investment. This was a loan with clear terms," he told News Pinch. "Rajpal Yadav had given a personal guarantee to repay the amount within a stipulated time frame." The businessman also revealed that he had visited Yadav's residence multiple times, pleading for repayment as he had borrowed funds from others to finance the loan.

Wife's involvement Emotional messages from Radha Yadav also revealed Agrawal also revealed that Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, had sent him emotional messages asking for help. The actor reportedly told him that his film Ata Pata Laapata was nearly complete but would suffer heavy losses without urgent financial backing. When he hesitated to release the funds, Yadav's wife, Radha, allegedly reached out with emotional messages asking him to help. Eventually, he relented and agreed to provide the financial support.

Legal proceedings Legal action taken after multiple missed deadlines After several repayment deadlines were missed and new checks were issued but later dishonored, Agrawal took legal action. The case was filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven checks bounced, resulting in a conviction and a prison sentence for Yadav. He surrendered earlier this month and was sent to Tihar Jail.

