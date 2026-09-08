Bullock calls 'Practical Magic 2' a tribute to daughter Laila
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock is making Practical Magic 2 a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Laila.
She shared in an interview that the movie is her "love letter of my sorrys," a way to honor Laila's courage and resilience, while also reflecting on her own ups and downs as a parent.
Bullock's children appear in cameos
Bullock sees a lot of Laila in Kylie, a fiery character from the film, saying she just wants to support her daughter's bravery.
Both of Bullock's children, Laila, 12, and Louis, 16, even have cameo roles in the movie.
She described Louis as her "steadfast moral barometer" and said both children influence her.