Bullock discusses 'Practical Magic 2' nerves, reunites with Kidman
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock got real about her red carpet nerves for Practical Magic 2 on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast (out September 8, 2026).
Even though she felt anxious before stepping out, Bullock said her stylists helped her feel confident in a strapless Givenchy gown.
She reunited with Nicole Kidman at the London premiere as they returned as the iconic Owens sisters.
Bullock 'Stink face' joke, designer looks
After seeing photos from the event, Bullock joked she had a "stink face," saying it looked like she "smelled something."
Still, both she and Kidman rocked their designer looks: Givenchy for Bullock and custom Chanel for Kidman.
Practical Magic 2 features the sisters returning as the iconic Owens sisters.