Bullock discusses stress hair loss and 'Practical Magic 2' premiere
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock just got real about dealing with stress-induced hair loss.
She shared in a chat with Jennifer Aniston that she's had "two bouts of stress-induced hair loss" but feels lucky her hair grew back.
She credits good genes (thanks, grandma!) for helping her bounce back.
Bullock's 'Practical Magic 2' love letter
Bullock's latest movie, Practical Magic 2, premiered in Los Angeles on August 31. She calls it a "love letter of my sorrys" to her 12-year-old daughter Laila, hoping to inspire her while also owning up to past parenting mistakes.
Both Laila and Bullock's son Louis (16) have subtle cameos in the film.