Bullock helped choose 'Practical Magic 2' soundtrack, Di Novi says
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock wasn't just starring in Practical Magic 2: she played a big part behind the scenes too, helping choose songs for the film's soundtrack, with the movie set to hit theaters on September 10, 2026.
Co-producer Denise Di Novi called her "integral" to the process and loved how Bullock worked closely with music supervisor Season Kent and Gabe Hilfer to set the vibe.
Bullock teases Nicks Rodrigo songs
Bullock's background as a dancer really came through, with Di Novi saying "Sandra Bullock is so talented with music."
Bullock teased that songs from both Stevie Nicks and Olivia Rodrigo may appear in the film.
The sequel picks up with Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters, still dealing with their family curse nearly three decades after the original film.