Bullock makes Instagram debut with 'Practical Magic' midnight margaritas nod

Bullock announces 'Practical Magic 2' release

Bullock's first post was met with lots of love from stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston. She also dropped big news: Practical Magic 2 is coming September 18.

The sequel brings back original cast members plus new faces like Joey King and Maisie Williams, promising a fresh twist on the classic story as Sally and Gillian return for a new story involving Sally's grown daughters.