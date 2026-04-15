Bullock makes Instagram debut with 'Practical Magic' midnight margaritas nod
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock just made her Instagram debut with a playful video nodding to the famous midnight margaritas scene from Practical Magic.
Fans reacted positively to the reference, and her caption, "Midnight somewhere...", set the mood for some nostalgic excitement.
Bullock announces 'Practical Magic 2' release
Bullock's first post was met with lots of love from stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston. She also dropped big news: Practical Magic 2 is coming September 18.
The sequel brings back original cast members plus new faces like Joey King and Maisie Williams, promising a fresh twist on the classic story as Sally and Gillian return for a new story involving Sally's grown daughters.