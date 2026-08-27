Bullock reunites with Kidman at London 'Practical Magic 2' premiere
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock just made her red carpet comeback in London for the world premiere of Practical Magic 2, her first film in four years.
She reunited with Nicole Kidman, and the event also featured Joey King, Maisie Williams, Stockard Channing, and director Susanne Bier.
The sequel picks up nearly three decades after the original, following the Owens sisters as they face their family curse once again.
'Practical Magic 2' releases September 10
Practical Magic 2 officially hits theaters on September 10.
Bullock has been pretty selective with her roles lately (her last big movies were The Lost City and Bullet Train in 2022), so fans are especially excited to see her and Kidman team up again after all these years.