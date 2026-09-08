Burstyn, 93, wins Golden Lion for lifetime achievement in Venice
Entertainment
Legendary actress Ellen Burstyn, now 93, just received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. The award recognizes her huge impact on movies and acting over several decades.
The festival is running from September 2-12 this year.
Burstyn is a 'Triple Crown' winner
Burstyn's famous for roles in classics like The Exorcist and House of Cards, and she's one of the rare stars to win an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple Emmys: the "Triple Crown of Acting."
The festival also screened her film Flesh Impact, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, which imagines Marilyn Monroe living to 100.