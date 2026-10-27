Buttar denies Uniyal's beating claim, asks for unedited Uttarakhand footage
Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has pushed back against claims from Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal, who said Buttar was beaten at a past event.
Going live on Instagram, Buttar described his 2019 Uttarakhand show as smooth and respectful; he was even honored on stage.
He's now asking for unedited event footage to be released so everyone can see what really happened.
Buttar challenges Uniyal's comments about mehndi
The issue came up after Minister Uniyal accused another singer, Daler Mehndi, of performing under the influence at a recent fair and mentioned an old incident involving Buttar.
Responding calmly, Buttar said, "Such words don't look nice from you. I am a very simple person. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about me and my father, that too on camera. I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies like these."
He wants people to judge for themselves based on actual evidence.