Bvlgari's 'Serpenti Infinito' exhibition opens at NMACC
Bvlgari just opened its third Serpenti Infinito exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, running from October 1-17, 2025.
After stops in Shanghai and Seoul, this show dives into the iconic snake symbol—mixing ancient meaning with modern creativity.
Curated by Nature Morte and directed by Sean Anderson, it explores how the serpent connects art, culture, and technology.
What to expect at the exhibition
Expect a mix of classic Serpenti jewelry and watches alongside fresh artworks from Indian and global artists.
Artworks in various mediums highlight how the snake (or naga) bridges Bvlgari's Roman heritage with India's rich traditions.
Bridging cultures through art and design
This isn't just about high-end design—it's about sharing stories across cultures.
By spotlighting Serpenti as a timeless icon from mythology to modern art, Bvlgari is creating space for new artistic conversations between Italy and India.
If you're into fashion or creative mashups, this exhibition is worth checking out.