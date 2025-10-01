Bvlgari's 'Serpenti Infinito' exhibition opens at NMACC Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Bvlgari just opened its third Serpenti Infinito exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, running from October 1-17, 2025.

After stops in Shanghai and Seoul, this show dives into the iconic snake symbol—mixing ancient meaning with modern creativity.

Curated by Nature Morte and directed by Sean Anderson, it explores how the serpent connects art, culture, and technology.