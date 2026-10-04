C-DIT and IICT announce AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala is stepping up its game in animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR), thanks to a new partnership between C-DIT and Mumbai's IICT.
Together, they're setting up an AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram, a move announced at FICCI FRAMES 2026.
The goal? To make Kerala a serious contender in the global creative tech space.
C-DIT and IICT offer training, upgrades
This deal brings tech upgrades, hands-on training, and more industry connections for students and emerging creators.
As IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar put it, the initiative "such partnerships will provide students and emerging creators with opportunities and stronger exposure to industry-led learning and global standards."
With the AVGC-XR sector growing fast (over 10% each year!), this could open up fresh opportunities for anyone interested in digital creativity.