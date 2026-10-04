C-DIT and IICT announce AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala is stepping up its game in animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR), thanks to a new partnership between C-DIT and Mumbai's IICT.

Together, they're setting up an AVGC-XR Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram, a move announced at FICCI FRAMES 2026.

The goal? To make Kerala a serious contender in the global creative tech space.