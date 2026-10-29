C Joseph Vijay presents Chief Minister's Trophy as Chennai dominates
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay handed out the Chief Minister's Trophy 2026 to the state's best-performing districts in a lively Chennai ceremony.
Chennai district stole the show with 142 gold, 97 silver, and 80 bronze medals, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore weren't far behind.
CM Vijay awards para medalists ₹6.85cr
Chief Minister Vijay also recognized nine Asian Para Games medalists with ₹6.85 crore in cash prizes, showing real encouragement for sporting talent.
He kicked off new facilities like the Olympic Water Sports Academy in Ramanathapuram and a multi-sport complex in Salem.
Plus, his new assistance scheme will help 2,600 sportspersons train better, with ₹21.34 crore already distributed to 1,06,704 sportspersons across Tamil Nadu.