Cage portrays Madden in 'Madden' on Prime Video November 18
Nicolas Cage stars as legendary American football coach John Madden in the new sports drama Madden, streaming on Prime Video from November 18.
Directed by David O. Russell, the film also features Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, and John Mulaney. It had a limited US theater run earlier this month.
Cage gained 11kg for 'Madden'
Cage went all-in for the role: he shared at the Los Angeles premiere that he gained 11kg by loading up on pasta and sourdough bread, plus used prosthetics to really look like Madden.
Beyond this film, Cage isn't slowing down: he's set to appear in Lords of War and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, adding even more variety to his already impressive lineup of movies.