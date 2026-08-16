'Tangled' live-action film: Caitriona Balfe to play Queen Arianna
What's the story
Caitriona Balfe, known for her role in Outlander, has been cast as Queen Arianna in Disney's live-action adaptation of Tangled. The announcement was made during the D23 event on Friday. Elliot Cowan (The Crown) will play King Frederic, and Patrick and Hugo McPherson (Pear) will portray the Stabbington twins. They join previously announced cast members Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna as a new character named Hawthorne.
Film details
Release date and 1st look revealed
The live-action Tangled is directed by Michael Gracey, with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor.
The film is an adaptation of the 2010 animated fantasy musical of the same name.
Disney also revealed a March 31, 2028 release date for the film during Friday's D23 panel.
A first look at footage featuring Croft and Hahn was also teased during the event.
Plot overview
What was the original 'Tangled' about?
The original Tangled film follows the story of Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore), a girl with magical long hair who has spent her entire life in a tower.
Her life changes when runaway thief Flynn (Zachary Levi) accidentally finds her.
The animated film also features the voices of Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman, Brad Garrett, and Jeffrey Tambor.