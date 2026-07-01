California judge vacates $6.5 million judgment against Jackson over notice errors
A California judge has thrown out a $6.5 million default judgment against Jermaine Jackson over a sexual assault claim dating back to 1988.
The decision, made on June 30, 2026, came after the court found mistakes in how Jackson was notified about the lawsuit, mainly that he was sued under his old name and was living overseas when legal papers were sent.
Jackson sued under wrong name, misserved
Jackson's team argued he was sued as "Jermaine Jackson" instead of his legal name "Jermaine LaJuane Jacksun" (which he's used since 2013), and that attempts to notify him in the US didn't reach him because he was actually in Bahrain.
The judge agreed these slip-ups meant the judgment couldn't stand.
Barrett alleges 1988 rape, Jackson denies
The accuser, Barrett, says Jackson raped her in 1988 and that music industry insiders covered it up when she reported it.
Jackson has denied everything; his lawyer says they'll "vigorously defend" if the case moves forward again.
Barrett's team hasn't commented yet.