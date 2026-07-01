California judge vacates $6.5 million judgment against Jackson over notice errors Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

A California judge has thrown out a $6.5 million default judgment against Jermaine Jackson over a sexual assault claim dating back to 1988.

The decision, made on June 30, 2026, came after the court found mistakes in how Jackson was notified about the lawsuit, mainly that he was sued under his old name and was living overseas when legal papers were sent.