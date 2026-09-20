California launches post-production tax credit to retain entertainment workers
Entertainment
California just launched a fresh tax credit aimed at keeping film and TV post-production jobs in the state.
Signed by Gov. Newsom, the new law gives productions a 35% to 50% break on costs like editing, sound, music, and visual effects, even if filming happened elsewhere.
The goal? To stop talented workers from leaving for better deals in other states.
Program could create nearly 35,000 jobs
While Assemblyman Nick Schultz initially sought $100 million for this program, it's starting with $10 million.
Still, officials expect it could spark nearly 35,000 cast and crew jobs statewide from the broader incentive-program expansion and help California stay ahead in entertainment, even as competition heats up across the country and beyond.