Cambridge Folk Festival returns to 3-day format in 2027
Entertainment
Good news for music fans: the Cambridge Folk Festival is returning to a three-day format next year, running from July 30 to August 1, 2027.
After financial struggles led to a shorter event in 2026 and even a cancelation in 2025, organizers are bringing back the Friday night, something festival-goers really missed.
Early-bird tickets drop this Friday if you want first dibs.
Cambridge Folk Festival's legacy since 1965
Since its start in 1965, the festival has hosted legends like Van Morrison and Sinead O'Connor.
With the extra day back on the schedule, organizers hope to build on recent successes: this year's lineup included Suzanne Vega and Frank Turner.
Plus, their "Cambridge Folk Festival Presents" series keeps folk vibes going all year at venues across the city.