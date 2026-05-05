Cannes May 12-23: Virk brings 'Chardikala' as Gowariker represents India Entertainment May 05, 2026

Cannes Film Festival is back from May 12-23, and Indian cinema is making a splash this year.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will attend Cannes for the first time with Chardikala, accompanied by co-star Roopi Gill.

Plus, director Ashutosh Gowariker, now heading the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), will represent the country on the global stage.