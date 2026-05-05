Cannes May 12-23: Virk brings 'Chardikala' as Gowariker represents India
Cannes Film Festival is back from May 12-23, and Indian cinema is making a splash this year.
Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will attend Cannes for the first time with Chardikala, accompanied by co-star Roopi Gill.
Plus, director Ashutosh Gowariker, now heading the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), will represent the country on the global stage.
Regional cinema and Bollywood at Cannes
India's diversity shines at Cannes: Marathi talents like Ashok Saraf and Prajakta Mali will show off traditional style;
Gujarati cinema sends Mansi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil, her husband and singer-producer;
Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram brings Balan: The Boy to the festival market.
Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (repping L'Oreal) and Alia Bhatt join Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra, making sure all eyes are on India this year.