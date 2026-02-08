Can't do it for EMI, survival: Pankaj Tripathi on roles
Pankaj Tripathi says he's now choosing roles only for "excitement and artistic satisfaction," not just to pay the bills.
"I can't do it for EMI and survival," he shared, showing how passion drives his work these days.
After nonstop film shoots, Tripathi is returning to theater
After feeling burnt out by nonstop film shoots, Tripathi is returning to theater with Lailaaj—a musical comedy he's producing alongside his wife.
The play is extra special because it marks the stage debut of his daughter Aashi, and they'll be performing together.
Lailaaj has been running in Mumbai, with its 10th show on February 8, and has already been shortlisted for the prestigious Bharat Rang Mahotsav.
His recent projects and upcoming films
Tripathi hasn't slowed down in films either—he starred in Metro... In Dino last year and appeared in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, showing off his range across genres.