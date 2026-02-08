Can't do it for EMI, survival: Pankaj Tripathi on roles

After nonstop film shoots, Tripathi is returning to theater

After feeling burnt out by nonstop film shoots, Tripathi is returning to theater with Lailaaj—a musical comedy he's producing alongside his wife.

The play is extra special because it marks the stage debut of his daughter Aashi, and they'll be performing together.

Lailaaj has been running in Mumbai, with its 10th show on February 8, and has already been shortlisted for the prestigious Bharat Rang Mahotsav.