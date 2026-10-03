Captain Smit Machchhar opens cockpit after copilot attack, saves 174

Captain Smit Machchhar pulled off some real-life heroics on a recent flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Midflight, his copilot attacked him in the cockpit over Saudi Arabia.

Even while injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could step in and help stop the attacker.

Thanks to his quick thinking, all 174 people on board landed safely after the plane was diverted to Tabuk.