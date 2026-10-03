Captain Smit Machchhar opens cockpit after copilot attack, saves 174
Captain Smit Machchhar pulled off some real-life heroics on a recent flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Midflight, his copilot attacked him in the cockpit over Saudi Arabia.
Even while injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could step in and help stop the attacker.
Thanks to his quick thinking, all 174 people on board landed safely after the plane was diverted to Tabuk.
Bollywood stars praise Smit Machchhar
Bollywood's biggest names are applauding Machchhar's bravery.
Ajay Devgn called him a "hero in every sense of the word," with Salman Khan and Karan Johar also sending major respect for his courage under pressure.
Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh joined in too, showing just how much admiration there is for someone who kept calm when it mattered most.