Cardarelli diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at 33
Entertainment
Country artist and actor Jillian Cardarelli, 33, has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer after noticing a lump and feeling unusually tired.
The news comes just weeks after her fifth wedding anniversary and while she was gearing up for new music projects and a TV role.
Cardarelli to be treated at Dana-Farber
Jillian will now be treated by the same oncologist at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is still working with specialists to finalize her treatment plan. Doctors are optimistic about her recovery.
Inspired by her family's strength, Jillian says her song "Strong," originally written for her mother, now helps keep her going too.
She adds that her husband, Brian Parker, is right by her side through it all.