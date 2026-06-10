Cardarelli diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at 33

Cardarelli to be treated at Dana-Farber

Jillian will now be treated by the same oncologist at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and is still working with specialists to finalize her treatment plan. Doctors are optimistic about her recovery.

Inspired by her family's strength, Jillian says her song "Strong," originally written for her mother, now helps keep her going too.

She adds that her husband, Brian Parker, is right by her side through it all.