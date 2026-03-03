'Career ruin plan': Rajpal Yadav on bounced cheque case fallout

It all started when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film only made ₹1 crore, and after seven cheques bounced, the debt ballooned to over ₹9 crore with interest. The cheque-bounce case dates to 2012; he surrendered at Tihar Jail in 2026 and was granted interim bail until March 18, 2026 after depositing more funds.

Yadav is now focusing on his upcoming projects

Yadav sees it as more than just legal trouble—a clash of egos and broken trust.

He shared that even big offers to settle were rejected and felt there was pressure to put him behind bars.

Still, he's grateful for support from friends like Sonu Sood and fans who helped out financially.

Despite everything, he's promoting new projects like Bhooth Bangla (out April 10) and staying active on YouTube.