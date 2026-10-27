Carter to headline 2027 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
Entertainment
Jay-Z is officially set to headline the 2027 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, with the big announcement dropping during Monday Night Football.
The performance will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, so mark your calendars if you're a fan of hip-hop or just love a good halftime show.
Carter celebrates 30-year career
Jay-Z isn't just performing: he's been shaping Super Bowl shows as the NFL's "live music entertainment strategist" since 2019.
This set will be a celebration of his 30-year music journey, which is also being spotlighted through special anniversary concerts and his HBO docuseries JAY-Z in 8.
After Bad Bunny rocked last year's stage, all eyes are on Jay-Z to keep the halftime tradition going strong.