Casey Affleck wraps up 3rd directorial venture, 'Company'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor-director Casey Affleck has wrapped up his third directorial venture, Company, a gothic mystery set in 1975. The film was shot in Whistler, Canada, and features an ensemble cast including Nick Nolte, Adelaide Clemens, Ben Mendelsohn, and Scoot McNairy. This will be Affleck's first directorial outing since 2019's Light of My Life.
Film details
Here's what happens in 'Company'
Company revolves around a mysterious woman named Evelyn who gatecrashes a holiday party and narrates the story of an aging hermit.
The hermit saves a stranded female actor during a blizzard in Colorado over two decades ago.
The actor then narrates another story about a farming couple who harbor a troubled drifter as gruesome murders terrorize the frontier.
Production details
'As the stories intertwine across generations...'
The film's synopsis reads, "As the stories intertwine across generations, 'Company' becomes a meditation on grief, vengeance, forgiveness and the quiet acts of compassion that can heal even the deepest wounds."
The movie is co-produced by Image Nation Studios, Rabbits Black, Spooky Pictures, and others. AGC and Spooky Pictures are handling international sales while Gersh, Cinetic, and Range Select are overseeing North America.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew of the movie
The film stars Emily Alyn Lind and Caylee Cowan alongside Nolte, Clemens, Mendelsohn, and McNairy.
The production team includes Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, along with Cowan, Dan Lawler, and Affleck, among others.
Executive producers are Ben Ross for Image Nation Studios; Rami Yasin for Spooky Pictures; Ronnie Exley and Jeremy Ross for Rabbits Black; Ron McLeod, Dr. Terence Chan, and Bryan Meng; Maria Breese for 3:33 Creative Productions; and Jonathan Miller.