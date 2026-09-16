Cast and crew celebrate 'The Pitt' Emmy wins on set
Entertainment
The team behind The Pitt just had a wholesome on set celebration after their big Emmy wins.
Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill thanked everyone, saying none of it would be possible without the whole crew.
Noah Wyle, who stars in the show as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch and also serves as an executive producer, reminded everyone that the award was really about the group effort.
Wyle dedicates 2nd 'The Pitt' Emmy
Wyle, who picked up his second Emmy for playing Dr. Robby Robinavitch, dedicated his win to the team: "This really is a collective achievement. Trophies are great, but look at each other and look at what we bring to this set, to this space, every day."
The show is known for its real take on emergency medicine, and good news: season three lands on HBO Max in January 2027.