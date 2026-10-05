'Castle of the Undersea Devil' opens ₹9.25cr in India
Entertainment
The new Doraemon movie, Castle of the Undersea Devil, just had an impressive opening in India, pulling in ₹9.25 crore over its first weekend, even with Drishyam: The Conclusion also in theaters.
Sunday saw a 45% jump in collections, showing fans are really turning out for this one.
Best 'Doraemon' opening in India
This is the best opening yet for a Doraemon film in India, with earnings dipping on Saturday before rebounding on Sunday: ₹2.90 crore on Friday, ₹2.60 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.75 crore on Sunday.
The story follows Nobita and friends on an underwater camping trip that quickly turns into a mission to save Earth from Poseidon, an AI from Atlantis.
Fans are loving the fresh storyline and cool animation!