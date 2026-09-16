Tokyo Film Festival: Cate Blanchett to screen displaced filmmakers' shorts
What's the story
Cate Blanchett will be attending the Tokyo International Film Festival this year, where five short films backed by her Displacement Film Fund will be screened. The fund, which is a collaboration with Japanese brand Uniqlo, aims to support filmmakers who have been displaced due to conflict and persecution. After the screenings, there will be a Q&A session with directors Mohammad Rasoulof (Sense of Water) and Shahrbanoo Sadat (Super Afghan Gym) and Blanchett herself.
Statement
Blanchett's statement on the screening
Blanchett said, "I am privileged to have the opportunity to share the inaugural short films supported through the Displacement Film Fund with audiences at Tokyo International Film Festival."
"In a world where conflict and persecution are driving displacement and division, cinematic storytelling has a vital role to play in connecting with the experiences of others."
Quote
'Being displaced shouldn't mean filmmakers abandon...'
"Being displaced shouldn't mean filmmakers abandon their creativity; in fact, their stories may feel even more urgent," Blanchett said in a statement. The screenings will coincide with Blanchett receiving the Praemium Imperiale Award at the festival. The 2026 Tokyo Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 4.
Film details
'Allies in Exile' and 'Rotation'
The first two films, Allies in Exile and Rotation, give a glimpse into the lives of displaced individuals.
Allies in Exile (40 minutes, UK/Syria) is directed by Hasan Kattan and tells the story of two Syrian filmmakers documenting their asylum journey.
Rotation (12 minutes, Ukraine/Turkey) is directed by Maryna Er Gorbach and follows a young Ukrainian woman through a therapeutic hypnosis ritual who has gone from a civilian life to military service.
Film details
'Sense of Water,' 'Super Afghan Gym,' 'Whispers of Burning Scent'
The third film, Sense of Water (39 minutes, Iran/Germany), is directed by Rasoulof and follows an Iranian writer grappling with exile.
Super Afghan Gym (14 minutes, Germany) is directed by Sadat and takes place in a Kabul gym where housewives gather during their only hour of the day reserved for women.
Whispers of a Burning Scent (28 minutes, Somalia/Austria/Germany) is directed by Mo Harawe and tells the story of a quiet wedding musician whose private life becomes public.