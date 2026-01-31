Catherine O'Hara was hospitalized in 'serious condition' before death: Report

Catherine O'Hara (71), the beloved Canadian actor known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Home Alone, has passed away. The news was confirmed by her agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which stated that she passed away on Friday (local time) following a "brief illness." A Page Six report has now revealed that the veteran actor was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in "serious condition" on early Friday morning.

Medical emergency She was reportedly facing breathing difficulties The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics were called to her Brentwood home at 4:48am for a medical aid call. The actor was reportedly transported in "serious condition," but it is unclear what caused her death. Page Six also reported that the veteran actor was experiencing "breathing difficulty" in her last hours.

Health condition O'Hara's rare condition: Situs Inversus O'Hara was known to suffer from Situs Inversus, a rare condition where the internal organs are arranged in a mirror image of their normal position. Per Cleveland Clinic, "The organs are reversed, but often still functional." This condition, which affects about 1 in 10,000 people and is more common in males, can complicate future diagnosis of medical issues, as symptoms may present differently in those with mirrored organs. It remains unclear if this condition contributed to her sudden death.

Advertisement

Personal life Family to hold private celebration of life O'Hara is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. The family plans to hold a "private celebration of life" for the actor. O'Hara had a prolific career that began in 1974 at The Second City performance arts theater in Toronto. She went on to star in projects such as Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice, and Heartburn.

Advertisement