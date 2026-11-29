Caviezel's 'Ghost Soldier' drops from 2,500 to 1,221 US theaters
Jim Caviezel's latest film, Ghost Soldier, is having a tough run at the US box office. After starting out in about 2,500 theaters, it's now down to only 1,221, losing more than half its screens in just two weeks.
With daily earnings often slipping below $500,000, it looks like audiences aren't really showing up for this one.
'Ghost Soldier' $13.9 million, 39% Rotten Tomatoes
Ghost Soldier cost $18 million to make but has only pulled in $13.9 million so far. Critics haven't been kind either: it's sitting at a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
That's a big difference from Caviezel's last hit Sound of Freedom, which made over $250 million.
Still, there's a chance Ghost Soldier could bounce back a bit through digital sales and rentals down the line.